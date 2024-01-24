Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Security Update: Escalation of tensions in southern Lebanon as enemy deploys phosphorus shells

    NNA – The Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery on Wednesday targeted the landscapes of Al-Adeisa with phosphorus shells. Concurrently, intermittent shelling has been reported on the outskirts of Hamoul, Al-Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab, while areas such as Tayr Harfa are subjected to sporadic bombardment.nbsp;

    Meanwhile, enemy MK reconnaissance aircraft are observed flying over southern Lebanonrsquo;s western sector, particularly above Naqoura and the southern coast between Tyre coast and Al-Qulayla.

    Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have once again struck the Labouneh-Naqoura region. The shelling extended to the peripheries of Al-Dhaira, Yarin, and Tayr Harfa, intensifying the already volatile situation in the region.

