Security Update: Escalation of tensions in southern Lebanon as enemy deploys phosphorus shells

NNA – The Israeli enemyrsquo;s artillery on Wednesday targeted the landscapes of Al-Adeisa with phosphorus shells. Concurrently, intermittent shelling has been reported on the outskirts of Hamoul, Al-Dhaira, and Alma Al-Shaab, while areas such as Tayr Harfa are subjected to sporadic bombardment.nbsp;

Meanwhile, enemy MK reconnaissance aircraft are observed flying over southern Lebanonrsquo;s western sector, particularly above Naqoura and the southern coast between Tyre coast and Al-Qulayla.

Additionally, Israeli airstrikes have once again struck the Labouneh-Naqoura region. The shelling extended to the peripheries of Al-Dhaira, Yarin, and Tayr Harfa, intensifying the already volatile situation in the region.

===========R.H.