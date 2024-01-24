Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Kataeb Media Department Calls for the Immediate Dissolution of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA -nbsp;Kataeb Media Department issued the following statement:nbsp;

    The Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP)nbsp;issued a statement today in response to Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel#39;s speech. However, the exact nature of the response and which faction within the SSNP issued the statement remain unclear, leaving us uncertain about how to engage with it.

    MP Gemayel did not mention this party or its remnants in his speech yesterday, confirming that there are two underlying issues behind this response, with no third option.nbsp;

    The first is the continuation of the campaign initiated by Hezbollah against Gemayel through its smaller affiliates, with the SSNP being part of them or feeling that it was targeted by talking about the murderer convicted by the highest judicial authority in Lebanon of killing the President of the Republic. Thus, recgonizing quot;Chartouni#39;squot; affiliation necessitates the immediate dissolution of this party and its remnants.

    Speaking of significance and influence, the last person qualified to address this matter is someone who, even with the support of his manipulative maneuvers, has failed to garner any influence.

