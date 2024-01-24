Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Harry and Meghan Get Warm Welcome in Jamaica for Bob Marley Biopic Premiere

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Harry and Meghan Get Warm Welcome in Jamaica for Bob Marley Biopic Premiere

    Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a leaf straight out of the royal family’s playbook Tuesday night, letting a picture, in Jamaica, tell a thousand stories.

    As they posed on the red carpet with Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, at the premier of a new Bob Marley biopic, it was hard not to recall that Holness’ last interaction with a member of the royal family was to tell Harry’s estranged brother, William, that Jamaica was ditching the British monarch as head of state and “moving on.”

    Harry and Meghan, who have, of course, also moved on, were surprise star guests at the premiere of One Love at the Carib Theatre in Kingston. They appeared to get a much warmer reception from the country’s leader as they posed on the red carpet than William and Kate did in 2022.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Travis Kelce BEATS ‘Disrespectful’ Bills Fans, Says There Was ‘A Lot of Hate Coming to That Stadium’ After Girlfriend Taylor Swift BOOSED Before Playoff Win in Buffalo: ‘Some Things Were Said About the family’

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Saltburn star Barry Keoghan ignores Oscar snub as he strips naked for shirtless dance video

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Chipotle is going after Gen Z workers with new perks like help with paying off student debt

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Travis Kelce BEATS ‘Disrespectful’ Bills Fans, Says There Was ‘A Lot of Hate Coming to That Stadium’ After Girlfriend Taylor Swift BOOSED Before Playoff Win in Buffalo: ‘Some Things Were Said About the family’

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Saltburn star Barry Keoghan ignores Oscar snub as he strips naked for shirtless dance video

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Chipotle is going after Gen Z workers with new perks like help with paying off student debt

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Germany’s trans community battles right-wing falsehoods

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy