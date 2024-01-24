Harry and Meghan Get Warm Welcome in Jamaica for Bob Marley Biopic Premiere

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took a leaf straight out of the royal family’s playbook Tuesday night, letting a picture, in Jamaica, tell a thousand stories.

As they posed on the red carpet with Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica, at the premier of a new Bob Marley biopic, it was hard not to recall that Holness’ last interaction with a member of the royal family was to tell Harry’s estranged brother, William, that Jamaica was ditching the British monarch as head of state and “moving on.”

Harry and Meghan, who have, of course, also moved on, were surprise star guests at the premiere of One Love at the Carib Theatre in Kingston. They appeared to get a much warmer reception from the country’s leader as they posed on the red carpet than William and Kate did in 2022.

