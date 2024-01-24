Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Smiths Guitarist Johnny Marr Fumes at Trump for Using His Song

    Jan 24, 2024
    Simon Dawson/Reuters

    Legendary Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr on Tuesday became the latest musician to discover with horror that Donald Trump is using his songs at rallies.

    The 60-year-old was unequivocal in an X post replying to a video showing his old band’s 1984 song “Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want” being played at a South Dakota rally for the former president last year. “Ahh… right… OK,” Marr wrote. “I never in a million years would’ve thought this could come to pass. Consider this shit shut right down right now.”

    The footage was itself posted in reply to a journalist saying that The Smiths music was playing at a Trump event this week in New Hampshire. No word yet from singer Morrissey, who co-wrote “Please, Please, Please” with Marr, about his views on the matter.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

