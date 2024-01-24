Sex offender Stephen Bear continues his shameless self-promotion with an embarrassing shirtless video and cryptic message after being released from prison for Georgia Harrison’s revenge porn.

Convicted sex offender Stephen Bear continued his brazen spree of self-promotion as he shared an embarrassing TikTok video on Wednesday.

The shamed reality star was released from HMP Brixton last week after serving half of her 21-month sentence for sharing a sex tape of her ex-Love Island girlfriend Georgia Harrison.

Despite being vilified by the nation for his courtroom display, Bear appeared to show no remorse as he filmed himself posing shirtless in the mirror to Jme ft Giggs’ Man Don’t Care.

He added the cryptic caption: “I’ve got your back.” I won’t let you down #fyp #movitation’.

While he no doubt hoped his post would leave women swooning, it had the opposite effect, with his followers quick to point out that he looked like he was “in a Wetherspoons bathroom” and needed to “clean his mirror.”

Bear, who lost his scruffy beard within hours of being released from prison, said earlier this month that he couldn’t wait to get his life “back on track.”

Returning to social media on Tuesday, he shared a bizarre video running through a park and shadow boxing in a tight white vest and tight black jogging pants.

In one comment, he says, “It’s not about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can be hit and keep moving forward.” [sic] …’

Legend, a film about former boxer Reggie Kray and his twin brother Ron, depicts their gruesome and brutal career in London’s criminal underworld. At the time he was criticized for not pointing out his violence strongly enough.

While Bear continues to create embarrassing social media content for his followers, in contrast, his ex Mrs Harrison has gained a legion of fans on Love Island All Stars.

She has returned to the iconic villa for a second chance at love alongside a host of other previous contestants and has hit it off with Scottish businessman Anton Danyluk.

Bear was jailed in March 2023 after being found guilty of voyeurism, disseminating private and sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress, and harassment without violence.

Since then, he has had to completely abandon his home in Essex; He was forced to sell the property last year after he was ordered to pay £207,000 to Mrs Harrison in damages for breach of privacy.

In August, his then-fiancée Jessica Smith was seen removing her belongings from the three-bedroom end-of-terrace house worth £525,000.

The convicted sex offender was given a restraining order and told not to contact Georgia Harrison, pictured together, for five years.

The embarrassed reality star was released from HMP Brixton last week after serving half of his 21-month sentence and has since shaved off his beard.

However, she, like the house, will no longer be in Bear’s life after she abandoned him just a month later despite promising to support him while he was behind bars.

She shared a video on TikTok showing a montage of videos filmed with her new boyfriend and wrote in a caption how she looked “happier now.”

Bear, on the other hand, was said to be heartbroken over the split.

However, you may now have more pressing concerns, such as meeting the terms of your early release on licence.

The measure, which means he is essentially serving the rest of his sentence in the community, places some restrictions on his freedom and leaves him with the threat of being sent back to prison if he breaches them.

Women’s Aid, a charity which aims to end domestic violence against women and children, criticized his early release.

It said: “Following today’s news of Stephen Bear’s release, just 11 months after his sentence, our thoughts are with Georgia Harrison and other survivors affected by image-based sexual abuse crimes such as so-called “revenge porn.” “.

‘From our work with survivors, we know that violence against women that is not taken seriously is one of the main reasons that prevent many from reporting crimes to the police.

‘Seeing perpetrators released early from their sentences, in this case serving less than a year, also has an impact on women who come forward in the future.

‘With trust in the criminal justice system already dangerously low, we must ensure that women feel safe from abusers and can see that the justice system understands the seriousness of the crime committed.

‘Short sentences make many women think, “What’s the point of going through a trial for that?”

“So-called ‘revenge porn’ has a devastating effect on a survivor’s sense of autonomy and privacy, as well as a lasting impact on their mental health, and the criminal justice system must reflect this.”

These include having to stay in contact with the police, telling officers if you will be staying somewhere other than your permanent address and wearing an ankle tag.

A criminologist said Bear could also be subject to restrictions on cell phone and internet use, and could be banned from participating in certain events or going to certain places.

Aside from restrictions on his freedom, Bear could also face financial problems as he tries to resurrect his career, although public relations experts have warned that it is unlikely that any major media outlets will approach him after his conviction.

Andy Barr, co-founder of agency 10 Yetis Digital, told MailOnline today: “At the moment, Stephen Bear is too toxic a brand for anyone to want to work with.”

‘I don’t see an easy way to reintegrate him into the world of consumer media in the short or medium term.

‘It is best to follow the proven path of recovery from the crisis: stay away from any media comments or profiles for a significant period of time, and then see if it is possible to return.

“Commercially, his best potential source of income is to try to monetize his social media content through YouTube, but he would have strict parameters around his content due to his previous criminal activity.”

Bear with Jessica Smith, who had promised to support him while he was in prison, but then abandoned him.

Bear was sentenced to 21 months after being found guilty of voyeurism, disseminating private and sexual photographs and films with intent to cause distress and harassment without violence.

Brand and culture expert Nick Ede added that Bear would be “limited” in what he does under the terms of his release.

“But as someone who is obsessed with being the center of attention, I don’t think it will be long until we see him using social media platforms to comment on Georgia’s involvement in Love Island All Stars and her prison sentence,” he said. .

“I think he’ll want to tell everyone who will listen that he’s innocent, but ultimately his limited career is dead, he’s disgraced and he has nowhere to go.

“No one will want to be associated with him in the mainstream media.

“She may resort to getting back on Onlyfans and making money that way, but as long as she has the tag on her ankle, her future in the spotlight she craves looks very bleak.”