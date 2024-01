NNA – Twenty-five people died in a fire that broke out in the basement of some shops in China#39;s southern Jiangxi province on Wednesday, the government said.

People were also injured in the blaze in the city of Xinyu and taken to hospital, the government statement added, without saying how many. mdash; Reuters

