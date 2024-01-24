Thursday, January 25, 2024

NNA -nbsp;

Timenbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Topicnbsp;

10:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Inauguration Ceremony for Water Extraction Project. The initiative is presented by the Japanese Embassy, upon the invitation of Baaalchmay Municipality. The ceremony, sponsored and attended by the Governor of Mount Lebanon, Judge Mohammad Al-Makawi, and Japanese Ambassador Masyuki Magoshi, will take place at the Baaalchmay Center for Free Education, near the municipal building in Baaalchmay.

11:00 amnbsp; nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Second Day of General Budget Session: The second day of the general budget session, convened by the Speaker of the Parliament, Nabih Berri, is dedicated to the examination and approval of the 2024 General Budget. An evening session is also scheduled.

11:30 amnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Launch of the Lebanese University#39;s Strategic Plan: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, in collaboration with the Lebanese University, will unveil the strategic plan for the Lebanese University. The event, sponsored and attended by the Minister of Education and Higher Education in the caretaker government, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi, will take place at the Ministry of Education, 12th floor, Theater.

6:00 pmnbsp;nbsp; nbsp; nbsp; Ecumenical Mass: An invitation from the Tele Lumiere group for the Week of Prayer for Church Unity leads to an ecumenical mass at the Mar Elias Church in Antelias.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.