Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    Bou Saab urges dialogue amid budget debate session

    By

    Jan 24, 2024

    NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Wednesday declared during a the general budget discussion session, which is currently being held in Nejmeh Square under Speaker of the House Nabih Berrirsquo;s chairmanship, that quot;breaking free from populism and prioritizing citizens#39; interests is challenging. If we don#39;t discuss this budget, we risk reverting to the 2022 budget.quot;nbsp;

    Bou Saab then emphasized the Finance Committee#39;s efforts to introduce reforms to the budget, acknowledging the Council#39;s obligation to debate it despite various challenges, asserting that it is not deficit-free.

    ldquo;This budget fails to meet the demands of healthcare, education, institutions, and the security and military forces,rdquo; Bou Saab noted, adding that, ldquo;while the constitution does not mandate dialogue for electing a president, we must prioritize reason, fearing that this Council might become a false witness.quot;

    Regarding the conflict between the Defense Minister and the Army Commander, Bou Saab criticized Prime Minister Mikati, accusing him of exacerbating the situation and stated, quot;If Ghazi Zeaiter were the Defense Minister, would you treat him the same way you did with Minister Maurice Slim?quot;

    quot;If we don#39;t engage in dialogue and elect a president, it#39;s preferable for the parliamentary council to resign, and early parliamentary elections should be held,rdquo; Bou Saab concluded.nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

