Saltburn star Barry Keoghan ignores Oscar snub as he strips naked for shirtless dance video

He failed to earn a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars despite critical praise for his role in Saltburn.

However, Barry Keoghan seemed to have gotten over the snub when he set pulses racing on Tuesday with a candid clip of him dancing shirtless in his dressing room.

The Banshees of Inisherin heartthrob, 31, turned heads as he bit his lip and showed off his very ripped physique in a video he posted to Instagram Stories.

He gave his 1.8 million followers a cheeky smile before continuing to wave his hands in the air to a modern hip-hop rap.

Sporting a gold chain, silver bracelet and black band, the sculpted 5ft 8in meatloaf left little to the imagination as he flexed his toned arms and six pack.

After laughing at her dancing, Barry clapped his hands together before walking away to talk to his agent.

The Irish actor has achieved colossal acclaim playing Oliver Quick in the psychological thriller Saltburn alongside Jacob’s troubled teenage character, Felix Catton.

Barry caused quite a stir for his role after he left fans stunned by the surprising bathtub scene.

She has captured the hearts of many as her devilish and seductive role became a marmite for the nation.

And while the star may be adored by many around the world, Barry is already smitten, having recently been spotted on a date with his new girlfriend, singer Sabrina Carpenter, 24.

The two were spotted earlier this month at an art gallery.

His new romance came shortly after splitting from his long-term girlfriend, Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares a 15-month-old son, Brando.

She is now believed to have moved on with Carpenter, 24, who bears an uncanny resemblance to her former love.

Keeping with his sexy countryman sentiment, Barry opted to wear a pair of suit pants and a few pieces of jewelry.

In an interview with GQ magazine, Barry was asked about reports that the couple had gone their separate ways.

He said: ‘She is [Alyson] “She did a great job and is an amazing mother.” The publication noted that it did not offer any further information about the separation.

The star opened up about fatherhood in the interview, saying he feels “enormous pressure” to be a good father.

And he added: “I can’t get the boy out of my mind.” He’s beautiful. You know, he’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world.

‘That’s the effect it has on me. He smiles at you and you say, “Wow, are you smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but thanks anyway.”

At the time reports of the split first emerged, the couple were said to be “determined to do what was best for their son” after they decided to break up following arguments over late-night partying.

