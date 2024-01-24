Travis Kelce BEATS ‘Disrespectful’ Bills Fans, Says There Was ‘A Lot of Hate Coming to That Stadium’ After Girlfriend Taylor Swift BOOSED Before Playoff Win in Buffalo: ‘Some Things Were Said About the family’

If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ever get married, don’t expect them to spend their honeymoon in Niagara Falls.

The couple received a predictably hostile welcome at nearby Orchard Park on Sunday when Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs escaped with a 27-24 victory over Buffalo, but not before Swift, Kelce’s family and quarterback Patrick Mahomes They will face ridicule from a notorious fan base known as the Bills Mafia. .

In fact, that’s why Kelce celebrated one of his two touchdowns that day by making a “heart” symbol with his hands and addressing the crowd.

“I had to spread the love baby, you always have to spread that love baby,” Travis told his brother Jason on their New Heights podcast. “There was a lot of hate coming into that stadium…understandably, it’s a football game.”

‘Did he get a little disrespectful? 1,000 percent. I am not going to say [what] because that’s what they want, I’m not going to transmit it. Some things were said about the family, some pretty inappropriate things about Pat Mahomes. He was pretty crazy. I get it, entering a hostile environment. He just wanted you to know that he’s not mutual… I don’t hate you like you hate us. It’s all love, darling.’

Taylor Swift, right, and Brittany Mahomes react during the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Patrick Mahomes dodges snowballs thrown by fans after defeating the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

Travis Kelce celebrates as he walks off the field after defeating the Buffalo Bills at Orchard Park.

Things didn’t get much better for Mahomes afterward.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP was forced to dodge snowballs on the Chiefs’ sideline late in Sunday’s win after days of rain in Western New York.

Things could get a little better on Sunday in the AFC Championship, where Baltimore-based Swifties are eager to see the pop star, as long as his appearance comes with a Chiefs loss.

The top-seeded Ravens will host the defending champions for the conference title and a berth in February’s Super Bowl. Although the game itself features a highly anticipated showdown, the prospect of Swift gracing M&T Bank Stadium with her presence supporting Kelce creates a different sense of anticipation for some fans.

Some members of Swift’s huge fan base said CBS Baltimore that his local ties will prevail over his musical idol on Sunday afternoon. However, they admitted that it will not be an easy task.

“I bleed purple and black,” said Kayla Keimig, a Taylor Swift fan. “I’m a die-hard fan.”

‘The last time it happened, I was in primary school and I remember those rallies and meetings. “I feel like a kid again,” Keimig recalled. “I’m going to go against Miss Swift and it doesn’t feel right, but I have to do it.”

‘I’m excited Taylor is there. I hope we can see her there. I hope she has a great time,” Swiftie Jessica Gehrke added. “I hope Baltimore gives her the best hospitality and then I hope we send them home.”

Buffalo fans, known as the Bills Mafia, have developed a colorful reputation in recent years.

A Buffalo Bills fan is seen wearing a Hannibal Lecter-style mask in the team’s colors.

Bills Mafia members criticize Taylor Swift on Sunday in Orchard Park en route to a Chiefs victory

Swift has been around for most of Kelce’s game since the couple first sparked dating rumors in September. During Kansas City’s playoff win in Buffalo on Sunday, Swift cheered from the VIP suite where she met Travis’ brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, for the first time.

During the regular season, Kelce met Swift midway flying to Argentina during a week off to see the 12-time Grammy winner on her Eras tour. This led the Ravens and Swift fan Reina Twellman to believe that Swift will certainly be cheering for Sunday’s game.

“I’m sure she’ll be there to support her man,” Twellman insisted. ‘She is very proud of Travis and he is very proud of her. If he goes to Buenos Aires to see her in concert, she will surely come to Baltimore.’

Swifties in Baltimore expressed their excitement at seeing Taylor Swift supporting the Ravens.

Swift has been to 11 of Kelce’s games, including Sunday’s playoff win against the Buffalo Bills.

Much to the delight of his fans, the NFL has leaned heavily on Swift’s presence during Chiefs broadcasts. However, the overall NFL fan base appears divided over the pop star’s effect on the game day experience.

Fans in Buffalo booed Swift upon her arrival Sunday. On the other hand, teams like the Denver Broncos used Swift’s prominence to troll the Chiefs.

The Broncos memorably played Swift’s 2014 hit, ‘Shake It Off,’ throughout Empower Field at Mile High after defeating Kansas City in October.

The Chiefs’ title defense continues on the road as they face a serious threat in the Ravens, led by MVP candidate Lamar Jackson. Baltimore led the AFC with a 13-4 record before defeating the Houston Texans in the divisional playoffs.

Baltimore and Kansas City will kick off at 3:00 pm ET on Sunday for the AFC title, while the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers will battle for the NFC crown at 6:30.