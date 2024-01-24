Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Lebanon News

    More than 70 dead after Mali gold mine collapse

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 ,

    NNA – More than 70 people were killed after a tunnel collapsed at a Malian gold mining site last week, a local gold mining group leader and a local official told AFP on Wednesday.

    quot;It started with a noise. The earth started to shake. There were over 200 gold miners in the field. The search is over now. We#39;ve found 73 bodies,quot; Oumar Sidibe, an official for gold miners in the southwestern town of Kangaba, told AFP, of the incident on Friday.
    The same toll was confirmed by a local councillor.

    Mali#39;s ministry of mines in a statement on Tuesday had announced the death of several miners but did not give precise figures.

    The government offered its quot;deepest condolences to the grieving families and to the Malian peoplequot;.

    It also called on quot;communities living near mining sites and gold miners to scrupulously respect safety requirements and to work only within the perimeters dedicated to gold panningquot;. mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;- L.Ynbsp;

    By

