    Saudi Arabia, a country where you can be publicly whipped for drinking alcohol, is opening its first liquor store: report

    A pop-up bar in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, offering non-alcoholic bellinis and spritzes, seen on January 23, 2024.

    FAYEZ NURELDINE

    Saudi Arabia will open its first alcohol store, Reuters reported. The store will exclusively serve non-Muslim diplomats, the report said. Saudi Arabia harshly punishes drinking — but has made some moves to liberalize.

    Saudi Arabia is to open its first store serving alcohol, Reuters reported, catering exclusively to non-Muslim diplomats.

    The store will open in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, the report said.

    It will require customers to register via an app, get permission from the foreign ministry, and stick to monthly quotas, the report said.

    It’ll be located in Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter, but it’s unclear if it’ll also cater to non-Muslim expatriates.

    The move comes as Saudi Arabia’s ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is seeking to liberalize the image of Saudi Arabia, whose laws derive from an ultra-conservative interpretation of Islam.

    In recent years laws restricting women have been loosened, including the lifting of a ban on driving.

    Under Saudi law, alcohol is banned, and judges can hand out severe punishments including public flogging for those who violate them.

    However there is a black market, and authorities often turn a blind eye to home brewing and alcohol consumption in the compounds where many foreigners live.

    Bars serving non-alcoholic cocktails have opened in Riyadh, and alcohol will be available in a beach resort in the under-construction megacity of Neom, according to The Wall Street Journal.

    Crown Prince Mohammed is trying to attract foreign tourism and billions in investment as he pivots the kingdom away from its reliance on fossil fuels as part of its Vision 2030 plan.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

