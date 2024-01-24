Wannabe Influencer Tortured Animals Live for Likes, Cops Say

via YouTube

A 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman is behind bars on animal cruelty charges after police say she livestreamed herself torturing small animals in order to get more followers on social media.

Anigar Monsee was arrested Friday for four live YouTube videos that got her hit with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Upper Darby Police say. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt called the case “disturbing and barbaric” in comments to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Even more disturbing is that there are people out there that are entertained by this and there’s a platform out there that is allowing it,” he said.

Google, which owns YouTube, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the videos.

