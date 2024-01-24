Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Wannabe Influencer Tortured Animals Live for Likes, Cops Say

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , ,
    Wannabe Influencer Tortured Animals Live for Likes, Cops Say

    via YouTube

    A 28-year-old Pennsylvania woman is behind bars on animal cruelty charges after police say she livestreamed herself torturing small animals in order to get more followers on social media.

    Anigar Monsee was arrested Friday for four live YouTube videos that got her hit with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, Upper Darby Police say. Upper Darby Police Superintendent Tim Bernhardt called the case “disturbing and barbaric” in comments to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “Even more disturbing is that there are people out there that are entertained by this and there’s a platform out there that is allowing it,” he said.

    Google, which owns YouTube, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the videos.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In pictures: French farmers block roads, bridges as protests sweep country

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Mother of disabled girl who was allegedly raped in Starbucks bathroom sues company and school district

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Jason Kelce opens up about a viral photo of his overflowing Eagles locker, which includes action figures, rival jerseys…and two-year-old Girl Scout cookies!

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    In pictures: French farmers block roads, bridges as protests sweep country

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Mother of disabled girl who was allegedly raped in Starbucks bathroom sues company and school district

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Jason Kelce opens up about a viral photo of his overflowing Eagles locker, which includes action figures, rival jerseys…and two-year-old Girl Scout cookies!

    Jan 24, 2024
    News Politics

    Pro-Palestinian protesters disrupt Biden rally in Virginia

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy