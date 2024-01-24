Olympic judo star dies at 34 after suffering fatal heart attack during breast surgery

Judo champion and Olympic star Maricet Espinosa González dies

The news comes days after she reportedly underwent a boob job.

González was a two-time Pan American champion before retiring in 2017.

Judo champion and Olympic star Maricet Espinosa González has died at the age of 34 after reportedly suffering a heart attack.

González reportedly underwent breast augmentation surgery on January 21, just days before the tragedy occurred.

She was the former world championship number five in 2011 and was a double Pan American champion before retiring in 2017.

In 2013, she became Pan American Champion, before repeating the achievement in 2014 as well.

‘La Mole’, as she was known, also represented Cuba at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

While there, she defeated Phupu Lhamu Khatri of Nepal in the first round of the women’s 63 kg competition.

However, González lost in the next round to Israeli Yarden Gerbi, his most frequent opponent during his career.

He also won two silver medals at the Continental Judo Championships in 2016.

The news of González’s death came after the Manuel Fajardo Cuban Sports University made a post on Facebook on Monday.

