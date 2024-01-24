(Update) Mikati meets Italian Foreign Minister at Grand Serail

NNA ndash; Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Wednesday met at the Grand Serail, with visiting Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani.

Present at the meeting had been the Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Hani Chemaitelly, and PM Mikatirsquo;snbsp; Advisors former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Ambassador Boutros Assaker.

On the Italian side, the meeting was attended by Italian Ambassador to Lebanon, Nicoletta Bombardiere, and the accompanying Italian delegation.

During the meeting, Mikati stressed that ldquo;Lebanon supports a peaceful solution in the region,rdquo; and said ldquo;Italy and Europe have a fundamental role in pushing in this direction.rdquo;

Mikati underlined that quot;Lebanon supports the implementation of international resolutions in their letter, especially Resolution 1701, and the continuation of cooperation between the army and UNIFIL.quot;

nbsp;

================== L.Y