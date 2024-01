NNA – Caretaker Minister of Justice, Judge Henry Al-Khoury, on Wednesday received at his ministry office, the new U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon, Lisa A. Johnson, with an accompanying delegation, who paid him an acquaintance visit upon assuming her diplomatic mission in the country.

During the meeting, Lebanese-American relations were discussed, especially at the level of judicial cooperation.

The general situation in Lebanon and the region was also discussed.

