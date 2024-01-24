23 artists who have spoken out against Donald Trump playing their music at his events

Many musicians have spoken up about not wanting their music played at Donald Trump’s rallies or events.

Reuters/James Glover II

Musicians and their families have spoken out against Donald Trump using their music for his events.

Rihanna reportedly had her team issue cease-and-desist notices to the Trump campaign.

Elton John and Adele have spoken about not wanting Trump to use their music for his events.

Throughout his presidential campaigns and his presidency, Donald Trump has received disapproval from many musicians who don’t want their music played at his events.

Many artists and their teams have even sent cease-and-desist notices, which are essentially warnings that demand a specific action be stopped or else legal action will be pursued.

From Neil Young to Rihanna, here are the artists — or their representatives — who have spoken out against Trump using their music at his events and rallies.

