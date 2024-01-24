Jason Kelce opens up about a viral photo of his overflowing Eagles locker, which includes action figures, rival jerseys…and two-year-old Girl Scout cookies!

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jason Kelce has finally answered the question on every football fan’s lips this week…why is his Philadelphia Eagles locker so messy?

The veteran Eagles center, still weighing whether to hang up his cleats after their recent playoff exit, saw a photo of his overflowing locker at Philadelphia’s training facility go viral last week.

After the media was granted access to the locker room for interviews, CBS Sports reporter Jeff Kerr shared an X-ray of Kelce’s space, which was filled with boxes, rival jerseys, action figures, jackets and more .

“Jordan Mailata told me that shit is from the podcast,” Kerr wrote. “He says he needs to start one to get free s**t.”

However, during the last episode of his and his brother Travis’ award-winning show. New Heights PodcastKelce admitted that he takes personal responsibility for the state of his locker.

Jason Kelce has opened up about his overflowing space in the Philadelphia Eagles locker room

Kelce is currently considering retiring from football after 13 years with the Eagles.

But on the latest episode of New Heights with his brother Travis, the 36-year-old admits he can’t blame his messy locker for the podcast’s success.

“We let these wonderful members of the media into our locker room and they just made fun of us,” Kelce joked. ‘Come on…this has nothing to do with why you were in the locker room, Jeff!’

Then he added: “They will send you many things [because of the podcast]. I can’t deny it though… I can’t blame all of this on the podcast. I think I’m just a messy human being.’

Travis responded, “I’ve personally told everyone in the Chiefs organization, because I never send things to the facility, so if I don’t tell them, they can throw it away.” I don’t want that shit to pile up like that.

‘This is the worst. I’ve had a locker where everything is stacked and it looks like a warehouse. You just say, “What am I doing?”

Jason and Travis’ New Heights podcast has become a phenomenon since its launch in September 2022, with 1.94 million people subscribed to it on YouTube.

The show has benefited from Travis’ high-profile romance with Taylor Swift in recent months, attracting a new legion of fans, courtesy of the pop sensation’s relationship with an NFL star.

“All those boxes in front are boxes of podcasts, or people submitting podcasts in relation to the podcast,” Jason continued about his overflowing locker.

‘That pink box is a box of Girl Scout cookies from two years ago, I think. I’m a hoarder.

Not only has Jason gone viral for his messy locker room setup lately, but the 36-year-old was also seen ripping off his jersey and drinking beer in the stands at Travis’ final game for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jason went crazy when Travis scored his first touchdown for the Chiefs against the Bills on Sunday.

Travis Revealed His Girlfriend Taylor Swift ‘Loved’ Her Brother’s Game Day Antics

After his brother scored a touchdown for the Chiefs in their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills, cameras showed an ecstatic, shirtless Kelce celebrating wildly among fans, which Swift reportedly “loved.”

“I got caught up in the antics and thought, ‘I have to take my shirt off sometime,’” Jason said of his memorable antics.

‘But I can’t take off my shirt at the checkout, who takes off their shirt at the checkout? So I said: this is what I’m going to do. I’m going to take off my shirt and jump off this box, and then I can be like my buddies in the Buffalo Bills mafia.

“This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites.”