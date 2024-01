NNA – National News Agency correspondent reported that, as of 5:30 p.m. today, Israeli enemy warplanes carried out a series of air raids targeting the woodland and outskirts of the town of Yaroun in the Bint Jbeil district.

NNA correspondent also reported that the outskirts of the towns of Yaroun, Maroun al-Ras and Aitaroun have been subjected to intermittent hostile artillery shelling.

