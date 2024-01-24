Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ Through 2024 Election

    Jon Stewart Returns to ‘The Daily Show’ Through 2024 Election

    Jon Stewart will return to The Daily Show as executive producer and Monday-night host, the Paramount Global network announced.

    “Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central’s The Daily Show to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season,” Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios President/CEO Chris McCarthy said in a statement on Wednesday.

    “In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

