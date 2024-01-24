Trump Rages at ‘RINO’ Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Save Your Advice for Nikki!’

SAUL LOEB

After securing a fairly comfortable double-digit victory in Tuesday night’s New Hampshire GOP primary, Donald Trump celebrated by lashing out at his former White House press secretary for offering mild criticism of his victory speech.

The twice-impeached former president was displeased with Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany for saying that he should’ve adopted a “general election” tone in his speech rather than trash Nikki Haley, his last remaining Republican opponent. McEnany also noted that President Joe Biden had a “good night” while Trump still has work to do to consolidate the GOP base.

“I don’t need any advice from RINO Kayleigh McEnany on Fox,” Trump raged on his social media site Truth Social. “Just had a GIANT VICTORY over a badly failing candidate, ‘Birdbrain,’ and she’s telling me what I can do better. Save your advice for Nikki!”

Read more at The Daily Beast.