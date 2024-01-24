Live updates: Tesla to report 4th-quarter earnings

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Tesla reports fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday.

The Elon Musk-headed company delivered a record 1.8 million cars in 2023.

Investors will be watching for guidance on delivery numbers for 2024.

Tesla will report fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday after the closing bell.

Investors will be focused on the electric automaker’s vehicle-delivery forecast for full-year 2024, after record deliveries of 1.8 million cars in 2023. They will also be looking for details about consumer demand following price cuts last year, as well as information about production for the long-awaited Cybertruck.

Tesla’s stock was down 16% year-to-date through Tuesday’s close, trailing the benchmark S&P 500‘s 2% gain.

Goldman Sachs warns of key short-term risks for Tesla. Tesla’s growth potential over the long-term is promising, but the company faces key risks in the short-term, Goldman Sachs said. “Key downsides to our view relate to potentially larger vehicle price reductions than we expect, increased competition in EVs, delays with products/capabilities like FSD/the third generation platform,” strategists warned. The bank also cited Tesla’s “internal control environment,” profit margins, and its “high degree of vertical integration” as key risks. Electric-vehicle demand could bottom out later this year, Morgan Stanley says. A Tesla supercharger station at Burbank Town Center, in Burbank on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 in Burbank, CA. Kent Nishimura /Getty Images Morgan Stanley says an imbalance of EV supply and demand which could weigh on Tesla this year. Though the world’s supply of electric vehicles is on the rise, demand looks to be weakening, analysts said, pointing to indicators like Tesla’s price cuts in China, fewer vehicles qualifying for tax incentives, and rental giants, like Hertz, cutting their supply of Teslas. “Looking ahead, are we approaching maximum market negativity on EVs? We believe the trough may happen towards the latter part of 2024,” the bank said in a note, citing influences stemming from the EU Parliamentary and US presidential elections. Tesla’s consensus fourth-quarter adjusted EPS estimate is $0.74. 4th quarter Adjusted EPS estimate: $0.74EPS estimate: $0.62Automotive gross margin estimate: 18.5%Automotive gross margin ex-credits estimate: 17%Revenue estimate: $25.87 billionFree cash flow estimate: $1.45 billionGross margin estimate: 18.1%Capital expenditure estimate: $2.32 billionCash and cash equivalents estimate: $22.31 billion 1st quarter Automotive gross margin estimate 18.9% Full-year 2024 Production estimate: 2.14 millionDeliveries estimate: 2.19 millionAutomotive gross margin estimate: 19.2%Capital expenditure estimate: $9.01 billion Source: Bloomberg

