Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Ajax U18 beat Liverpool U18 10-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam on the same day that Jordan Henderson takes part in his first training session with the new club after his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , , , , , , , ,
    Ajax U18 beat Liverpool U18 10-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam on the same day that Jordan Henderson takes part in his first training session with the new club after his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

    Ajax’s Under 18 team beat Liverpool’s Under 18 10-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam
    Jordan Henderson took to the pitch for the first time with his new teammates
    Be careful what you wish for Palace fans! Do you want to become a yo-yo club? everything is beginning

    By Luke Power for Mailonline

    Published: 11:54 EST, January 24, 2024 | Updated: 11:54 EST, January 24, 2024

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    Ajax’s under-18 team taught Liverpool’s youngsters a lesson in Amsterdam when they won 10-0 in a friendly.

    The young Dutchmen had a great start to the game, going 1-0 in the first minute, and up eight goals at half-time.

    Just a few days ago, Liverpool’s youngsters defeated Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal U18s 7-1 in the FA Youth Cup, but a much-changed team was unable to cope with the power of Ajax.

    His victory comes on the same day as Jordan Henderson’s first training session with his new club.

    Photos show Henderson doing technical and fitness exercises at the club’s De Toekoms training centre.

    Ajax confirmed the signing of Henderson, 33, last week on a two-and-a-half-year contract after he cut ties with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

    More to follow.

    Jordan HendersonSaudi Arabia

    By

    Related Post

    News

    The black market price to get out of Gaza: $9,000

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    CNN shocks sports world with unsigned NBA scoop on Doc Rivers

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Who are No Labels donors? Democratic groups file complaints to try to find out

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    The black market price to get out of Gaza: $9,000

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    CNN shocks sports world with unsigned NBA scoop on Doc Rivers

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Who are No Labels donors? Democratic groups file complaints to try to find out

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Texas is exploiting a loophole in a new Supreme Court ruling to keep putting up razor-wire fencing at the border

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy