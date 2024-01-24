Ajax U18 beat Liverpool U18 10-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam on the same day that Jordan Henderson takes part in his first training session with the new club after his arrival from Saudi Arabia.

Ajax’s Under 18 team beat Liverpool’s Under 18 10-0 in a friendly in Amsterdam

Jordan Henderson took to the pitch for the first time with his new teammates

Ajax’s under-18 team taught Liverpool’s youngsters a lesson in Amsterdam when they won 10-0 in a friendly.

The young Dutchmen had a great start to the game, going 1-0 in the first minute, and up eight goals at half-time.

Just a few days ago, Liverpool’s youngsters defeated Jack Wilshere’s Arsenal U18s 7-1 in the FA Youth Cup, but a much-changed team was unable to cope with the power of Ajax.

His victory comes on the same day as Jordan Henderson’s first training session with his new club.

Photos show Henderson doing technical and fitness exercises at the club’s De Toekoms training centre.

Ajax confirmed the signing of Henderson, 33, last week on a two-and-a-half-year contract after he cut ties with Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq.

