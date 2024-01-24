Retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph’s teenage girls are named to McDonald’s DECADES All-American teams after their fathers win MVP at the annual game.

Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaq’s daughter, and Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s, were honored
Decades earlier, his parents were named MVPs of the men’s game.
This year’s edition of the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games will once again have a distinct family feel.
A year after Bronny James followed in his father LeBron’s footsteps by being selected for the event, considered a major honor for high school players, the teenage daughters of retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph were chosen this week.
Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard from Episcopal High School in Texas, and Mackenly Randolph, a 6-foot forward from Sierra Canyon in California, were named to the West team for the women’s game.
Coincidentally, Randolph played at the same high school Bronny attended in the Los Angeles area before committing to play at USC this season.
Another coincidence: Bronny’s parents, Me’Arah and Mackenly, won MVP honors at the annual game.
Shaquille O’Neal is seen alongside his daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard at Texas Episcopal High School. She is already committed to playing her college baseball in Florida.
Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s daughter, remains undecided about where she will play in college
Shaq’s daughter, Me’Arah, has already committed to play for the Florida Gators.
Mackenly Randolph (left) follows in the footsteps of her father, Zach (right)
And they aren’t the only second-generation players named to the 2023-24 McDonald’s All-American teams.
Dylan Harper, son of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Ron, was also selected to the team. He is currently committed to Rutgers, where his older brother, Ron Jr., previously played.
Meanwhile, Me’Arah is committed to play at Florida, while Mackenly is still considering several schools, including Michigan State, where his father starred for one season before being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers.
Cooper Flagg was also selected for the game. The country’s top recruit is committed to Duke
In addition to playing at the same school as LeBron’s son, Mackenly was a former teammate of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, at the NBA legend’s Mamba Academy. The two girls formed a quick friendship before the helicopter crash that claimed Gianna’s life, as well as the lives of Kobe, the pilot, and six others, including Team Mamba members Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.
“She was super nice,” MacKenly said of Gigi in a 2021 interview with The New York Timesand then added that “three of my best friends were here one day and gone the next.”
“It was difficult for my baby, it still is, but I am proud of her. She’s 15, but she’s strong,” Zach Randolph said of Mackenly, who is now 17.
But perhaps the biggest name to be included in this year’s McDonald’s All-American game is men’s player Cooper Flagg, a Maine native and top recruit who is now committed to Duke.
KIDS WEST TEAM
Airious Bailey (F): McEachern High School (Georgia), Rutgers
Flory Bidunga (C): Kokomo High School (Indiana), Kansas
Carter Bryant (F): Centennial High School (California), Arizona
Vazoumana Diallo (G): Prolific preparation from Napa Christian (California), Washington
Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. (G): Long Island (New York) Lutheran High School, Baylor
Donavan Freeman (F): IMG Academy (Florida), Syracuse
Dylan Harper (G): Don Bosco Preparatory High School (New Jersey), Rutgers
Richard Johnson (G): Link Academy (Missouri), Texas
Karter Knox (G): Elite OT Academy (Georgia), uncommitted
Trent Perry (G): Harvard-Westlake School (California), Southern California
Derrion Reid (F): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama
Aiden Sherrell (C): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama
Boys West Head Coach: Tommy Brakel, North Crowley High School (Texas)
Western Boys Assistant. Coach: James Manthe, North Crowley High School (Texas);Ethan Anderson, North Crowley High School (Texas)
EAST KIDS TEAM
Jalil Bethea (G): Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania), Miami (Florida)
John Bol (C): Elite Overtime Academy (Georgia), Ole Miss
Isaiah Evans (F): North Mecklenburg High School (North Carolina), Duke
Cooper Flagg (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Duke
Johnuel Fland (G): Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York), Kentucky
Ian Jackson (F): Our Savior Lutheran School (NY), North Carolina
Liam McNeeley (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Indiana
Tahaad Pettiford (G): Hudson (New Jersey) Catholic Regional High School, Auburn
Drake Powell (G): Northwood High School (NC), North Carolina
Jayden Quaintance (F): Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina), Kentucky
Derik Queen (C): Montverde Academy (Florida), uncommitted
Bryson Tucker (F): Bishop O’Connell High School (Virginia), uncommitted
Boys East Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (Georgia)
Eastern Boys Assistant. Coach: Johnathan Robinson, Pace Academy (Georgia); James Hartry, Tucker High School (Georgia)
WEST GIRLS TEAM
Imari Berry (G): Clarksville (Tennessee) High School, Clemson
Jaloni Cambridge (G): Montverde Academy (Florida), Ohio State
Judge Carlton (F): Seven Lakes High School (Texas), Texas,
Morgan Cheli (G): Archbishop Mitty High School (California), UConn
Avery Howell (G): Boise High School (Idaho), Southern California
Jordan Lee (W): Saint Mary’s High School (California), Texas
Alivia McGill (G): Hopkins High School (Minnesota), Florida
Me’Arah O’Neal (C): Episcopal High School (Texas), Florida
Mackenly Randolph (F): Sierra Canyon School (California), uncommitted
Arianna Roberson (F): Clark High School (Texas), Duke
Kennedy Smith (W): Etiwanda High School (California), Southern California
Allie Ziebell (G): Neenah High School (Wisconsin), UConn
Girls West Head Coach: Ann Fritz, Blue Valley North High School (Kansas)
Western Girls Assistant. Coach: Mike Hilbert, Blue Valley North High School (Kansas); Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs High School, Missouri
WOMEN’S TEAM EAST
Mikayla Blakes (G): Rutgers Preparatory School (New Jersey), Vanderbilt
Kendall Dudley (G): Sidwell Friends School (Washington DC), UCLA
Joyce Edwards (F): Camden High School (SC), South Carolina
Kayleigh Heckel (G): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Southern California
Zamareya Jones (G): North Pitt High School (NC), NC State
Kateryna Koval (C): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Notre Dame
Madisen McDaniel (G): Bishop McNamara High School (Maryland), South Carolina
Olivia Olson (G): Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minnesota), Michigan
Zania Socka-Nguemen (F): Sidwell Friends School (Washington DC), UCLA
Sarah Strong (F): Grace Christian School (North Carolina), uncommitted
Syla Swords (W): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Michigan
Berry Wallace (W): Pickerington High School Central (Ohio), Illinois
East Girls Head Coach: Fran Burbidge, Westtown School (Pennsylvania)
Eastern Girls Assistant. Coach: Fanny Burbidge, Springfield High School (Pennsylvania); Kylynn McNichol, Springfield High School, Pennsylvania