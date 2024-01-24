Retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph’s teenage girls are named to McDonald’s DECADES All-American teams after their fathers win MVP at the annual game.

Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaq’s daughter, and Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s, were honored

Decades earlier, his parents were named MVPs of the men’s game.

This year’s edition of the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games will once again have a distinct family feel.

A year after Bronny James followed in his father LeBron’s footsteps by being selected for the event, considered a major honor for high school players, the teenage daughters of retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph were chosen this week.

Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard from Episcopal High School in Texas, and Mackenly Randolph, a 6-foot forward from Sierra Canyon in California, were named to the West team for the women’s game.

Coincidentally, Randolph played at the same high school Bronny attended in the Los Angeles area before committing to play at USC this season.

Another coincidence: Bronny’s parents, Me’Arah and Mackenly, won MVP honors at the annual game.

Shaquille O’Neal is seen alongside his daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard at Texas Episcopal High School. She is already committed to playing her college baseball in Florida.

Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s daughter, remains undecided about where she will play in college

Shaq’s daughter, Me’Arah, has already committed to play for the Florida Gators.

Mackenly Randolph (left) follows in the footsteps of her father, Zach (right)

And they aren’t the only second-generation players named to the 2023-24 McDonald’s All-American teams.

Dylan Harper, son of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Ron, was also selected to the team. He is currently committed to Rutgers, where his older brother, Ron Jr., previously played.

Meanwhile, Me’Arah is committed to play at Florida, while Mackenly is still considering several schools, including Michigan State, where his father starred for one season before being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Cooper Flagg was also selected for the game. The country’s top recruit is committed to Duke

In addition to playing at the same school as LeBron’s son, Mackenly was a former teammate of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, at the NBA legend’s Mamba Academy. The two girls formed a quick friendship before the helicopter crash that claimed Gianna’s life, as well as the lives of Kobe, the pilot, and six others, including Team Mamba members Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

“She was super nice,” MacKenly said of Gigi in a 2021 interview with The New York Timesand then added that “three of my best friends were here one day and gone the next.”

“It was difficult for my baby, it still is, but I am proud of her. She’s 15, but she’s strong,” Zach Randolph said of Mackenly, who is now 17.

But perhaps the biggest name to be included in this year’s McDonald’s All-American game is men’s player Cooper Flagg, a Maine native and top recruit who is now committed to Duke.

KIDS WEST TEAM Airious Bailey (F): McEachern High School (Georgia), Rutgers

Flory Bidunga (C): Kokomo High School (Indiana), Kansas

Carter Bryant (F): Centennial High School (California), Arizona

Vazoumana Diallo (G): Prolific preparation from Napa Christian (California), Washington

Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. (G): Long Island (New York) Lutheran High School, Baylor

Donavan Freeman (F): IMG Academy (Florida), Syracuse

Dylan Harper (G): Don Bosco Preparatory High School (New Jersey), Rutgers

Richard Johnson (G): Link Academy (Missouri), Texas

Karter Knox (G): Elite OT Academy (Georgia), uncommitted

Trent Perry (G): Harvard-Westlake School (California), Southern California

Derrion Reid (F): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama

Aiden Sherrell (C): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama Boys West Head Coach: Tommy Brakel, North Crowley High School (Texas) Western Boys Assistant. Coach: James Manthe, North Crowley High School (Texas);Ethan Anderson, North Crowley High School (Texas)

EAST KIDS TEAM Jalil Bethea (G): Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania), Miami (Florida)

John Bol (C): Elite Overtime Academy (Georgia), Ole Miss

Isaiah Evans (F): North Mecklenburg High School (North Carolina), Duke

Cooper Flagg (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Duke

Johnuel Fland (G): Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York), Kentucky

Ian Jackson (F): Our Savior Lutheran School (NY), North Carolina

Liam McNeeley (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Indiana

Tahaad Pettiford (G): Hudson (New Jersey) Catholic Regional High School, Auburn

Drake Powell (G): Northwood High School (NC), North Carolina

Jayden Quaintance (F): Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina), Kentucky

Derik Queen (C): Montverde Academy (Florida), uncommitted

Bryson Tucker (F): Bishop O’Connell High School (Virginia), uncommitted Boys East Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (Georgia) Eastern Boys Assistant. Coach: Johnathan Robinson, Pace Academy (Georgia); James Hartry, Tucker High School (Georgia)