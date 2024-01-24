Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    Retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph’s teenage girls are named to McDonald’s DECADES All-American teams after their fathers win MVP at the annual game.

    By

    Me’Arah O’Neal, Shaq’s daughter, and Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s, were honored
    Decades earlier, his parents were named MVPs of the men’s game.
    By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor for Dailymail.com

    Published: 11:08 EST, January 24, 2024 | Updated: 11:57 EST, January 24, 2024

    This year’s edition of the McDonald’s All-American Basketball Games will once again have a distinct family feel.

    A year after Bronny James followed in his father LeBron’s footsteps by being selected for the event, considered a major honor for high school players, the teenage daughters of retired NBA stars Shaquille O’Neal and Zach Randolph were chosen this week.

    Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard from Episcopal High School in Texas, and Mackenly Randolph, a 6-foot forward from Sierra Canyon in California, were named to the West team for the women’s game.

    Coincidentally, Randolph played at the same high school Bronny attended in the Los Angeles area before committing to play at USC this season.

    Another coincidence: Bronny’s parents, Me’Arah and Mackenly, won MVP honors at the annual game.

    Shaquille O’Neal is seen alongside his daughter, Me’Arah O’Neal, a 6-foot-3 guard at Texas Episcopal High School. She is already committed to playing her college baseball in Florida.

    Mackenly Randolph, Zach’s daughter, remains undecided about where she will play in college

    Shaq’s daughter, Me’Arah, has already committed to play for the Florida Gators.

    Mackenly Randolph (left) follows in the footsteps of her father, Zach (right)

    And they aren’t the only second-generation players named to the 2023-24 McDonald’s All-American teams.

    Dylan Harper, son of former Cleveland Cavaliers star Ron, was also selected to the team. He is currently committed to Rutgers, where his older brother, Ron Jr., previously played.

    Meanwhile, Me’Arah is committed to play at Florida, while Mackenly is still considering several schools, including Michigan State, where his father starred for one season before being drafted by the Portland Trail Blazers.

    Cooper Flagg was also selected for the game. The country’s top recruit is committed to Duke

    In addition to playing at the same school as LeBron’s son, Mackenly was a former teammate of Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, at the NBA legend’s Mamba Academy. The two girls formed a quick friendship before the helicopter crash that claimed Gianna’s life, as well as the lives of Kobe, the pilot, and six others, including Team Mamba members Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester.

    “She was super nice,” MacKenly said of Gigi in a 2021 interview with The New York Timesand then added that “three of my best friends were here one day and gone the next.”

    “It was difficult for my baby, it still is, but I am proud of her. She’s 15, but she’s strong,” Zach Randolph said of Mackenly, who is now 17.

    But perhaps the biggest name to be included in this year’s McDonald’s All-American game is men’s player Cooper Flagg, a Maine native and top recruit who is now committed to Duke.

    KIDS WEST TEAM

    Airious Bailey (F): McEachern High School (Georgia), Rutgers
    Flory Bidunga (C): Kokomo High School (Indiana), Kansas
    Carter Bryant (F): Centennial High School (California), Arizona
    Vazoumana Diallo (G): Prolific preparation from Napa Christian (California), Washington
    Valdez Edgecombe, Jr. (G): Long Island (New York) Lutheran High School, Baylor
    Donavan Freeman (F): IMG Academy (Florida), Syracuse
    Dylan Harper (G): Don Bosco Preparatory High School (New Jersey), Rutgers
    Richard Johnson (G): Link Academy (Missouri), Texas
    Karter Knox (G): Elite OT Academy (Georgia), uncommitted
    Trent Perry (G): Harvard-Westlake School (California), Southern California
    Derrion Reid (F): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama
    Aiden Sherrell (C): Prolific prep from Napa Christian (California), Alabama

    Boys West Head Coach: Tommy Brakel, North Crowley High School (Texas)

    Western Boys Assistant. Coach: James Manthe, North Crowley High School (Texas);Ethan Anderson, North Crowley High School (Texas)

    EAST KIDS TEAM

    Jalil Bethea (G): Archbishop Wood High School (Pennsylvania), Miami (Florida)
    John Bol (C): Elite Overtime Academy (Georgia), Ole Miss
    Isaiah Evans (F): North Mecklenburg High School (North Carolina), Duke
    Cooper Flagg (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Duke
    Johnuel Fland (G): Archbishop Stepinac High School (New York), Kentucky
    Ian Jackson (F): Our Savior Lutheran School (NY), North Carolina
    Liam McNeeley (F): Montverde Academy (Florida), Indiana
    Tahaad Pettiford (G): Hudson (New Jersey) Catholic Regional High School, Auburn
    Drake Powell (G): Northwood High School (NC), North Carolina
    Jayden Quaintance (F): Word of God Christian Academy (North Carolina), Kentucky
    Derik Queen (C): Montverde Academy (Florida), uncommitted
    Bryson Tucker (F): Bishop O’Connell High School (Virginia), uncommitted

    Boys East Head Coach: Sharman White, Pace Academy (Georgia)

    Eastern Boys Assistant. Coach: Johnathan Robinson, Pace Academy (Georgia); James Hartry, Tucker High School (Georgia)

    WEST GIRLS TEAM

    Imari Berry (G): Clarksville (Tennessee) High School, Clemson
    Jaloni Cambridge (G): Montverde Academy (Florida), Ohio State
    Judge Carlton (F): Seven Lakes High School (Texas), Texas,
    Morgan Cheli (G): Archbishop Mitty High School (California), UConn
    Avery Howell (G): Boise High School (Idaho), Southern California
    Jordan Lee (W): Saint Mary’s High School (California), Texas
    Alivia McGill (G): Hopkins High School (Minnesota), Florida
    Me’Arah O’Neal (C): Episcopal High School (Texas), Florida
    Mackenly Randolph (F): Sierra Canyon School (California), uncommitted
    Arianna Roberson (F): Clark High School (Texas), Duke
    Kennedy Smith (W): Etiwanda High School (California), Southern California
    Allie Ziebell (G): Neenah High School (Wisconsin), UConn

    Girls West Head Coach: Ann Fritz, Blue Valley North High School (Kansas)

    Western Girls Assistant. Coach: Mike Hilbert, Blue Valley North High School (Kansas); Mark Spigarelli, Blue Springs High School, Missouri

    WOMEN’S TEAM EAST

    Mikayla Blakes (G): Rutgers Preparatory School (New Jersey), Vanderbilt
    Kendall Dudley (G): Sidwell Friends School (Washington DC), UCLA
    Joyce Edwards (F): Camden High School (SC), South Carolina
    Kayleigh Heckel (G): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Southern California
    Zamareya Jones (G): North Pitt High School (NC), NC State
    Kateryna Koval (C): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Notre Dame
    Madisen McDaniel (G): Bishop McNamara High School (Maryland), South Carolina
    Olivia Olson (G): Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Minnesota), Michigan
    Zania Socka-Nguemen (F): Sidwell Friends School (Washington DC), UCLA
    Sarah Strong (F): Grace Christian School (North Carolina), uncommitted
    Syla Swords (W): Long Island Lutheran High School (New York), Michigan
    Berry Wallace (W): Pickerington High School Central (Ohio), Illinois

    East Girls Head Coach: Fran Burbidge, Westtown School (Pennsylvania)

    Eastern Girls Assistant. Coach: Fanny Burbidge, Springfield High School (Pennsylvania); Kylynn McNichol, Springfield High School, Pennsylvania

