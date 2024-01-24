CNN Anchor Abby Phillip Torches ‘Nasty Social Media Troll’ Keith Olbermann

Frederick M. Brown/Getty

CNN anchor Abby Phillip fired back at Keith Olbermann on Wednesday morning, calling the ex-MSNBC star a “nasty social media troll” who has become irrelevant after he described her as an “absolute disaster” as a primetime host.

The social media kerfuffle between the two began after Olbermann took issue with Phillip’s analysis of the New Hampshire primary results. The CNN star came under fire from supporters of President Joe Biden when she praised GOP presidential hopeful Nikki Haley’s remarks about the advanced age of the two major parties’ frontrunners.

“As Nikki Haley put it—I think it’s actually such a smart way to put it—maybe the first party to let go of their 80-year-old [candidate] might be the victor, but who’s gonna be the one to move first?” Phillip noted after Haley delivered her second-place speech on Tuesday, adding: “Nobody wants Trump, nobody wants Biden.”

