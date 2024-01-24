Who are No Labels donors? Democratic groups file complaints to try to find out

WASHINGTON– For months, the centrist group No Labels has hoarded cash and worked diligently to secure ballot access for a potential third-party presidential bid, sparking fear among President Joe Biden’s allies that the effort could divert votes and hand over the House. White to Donald Trump. .

With a rematch between Biden and Trump looking likely, two Democratic-aligned groups filed campaign finance complaints this week, hoping to hamper No Labels’ campaign fund portfolio and force the group to follow the same rules. rules than formal political parties.

The complaints, filed by the groups End Citizens United and Accountable, are part of a broader Democratic effort to intensify legal scrutiny and draw public scorn for No Labels as it mocks a possible White House governed by a candidate not yet announced that Many Democrats are concerned that this will contribute to sabotaging the election.

“We continue to work on every avenue with our partners to hold (No Labels) legally accountable, expose them publicly, and make sure they follow the same rules as everyone else,” said Tiffany Muller, president of End Citizens. United. “I don’t think it’s any secret that No Labels is a threat to our democracy if they field a third party (candidate). “That’s going to siphon votes away from President Biden and re-elect Donald Trump.”

In a statement, No Labels on Wednesday disputed any suggestion that the group had done anything inappropriate and dismissed complaints as part of a “coordinated conspiracy to subvert No Labels’ ballot access and limit Americans’ choices.”

No Labels regularly promotes itself as a “common sense” centrist political party with bipartisan support. But it’s actually registered as a nonprofit with the IRS, not a formal political party. That has allowed No Labels to operate with limited transparency while accepting unlimited sums from an anonymous set of donors, a funding source often pejoratively referred to as “dark money.”

If the Democratic-aligned groups are successful, No Labels would not only be forced to register as a formal political party with the Federal Election Commission, but would also have its tax-exempt status revoked and be forced to comply. donation amount. limits than other political parties and will be required to reveal its big donors.

That’s a big if.

Both the FEC and the IRS have been hesitant in recent years to police groups that cross the boundaries of campaign finance law. The FEC board, which is evenly divided between those aligned with Democrats and those aligned with Republicans, frequently deadlocks. Meanwhile, the IRS has largely stepped back from law enforcement since attempts to crack down on Tea Party groups during Barack Obama’s presidency sparked a massive backlash.

Still, campaign finance experts say many of the legal arguments presented by Democratic groups are sound.

Under a widely accepted interpretation of IRS rules, nonprofit political groups are limited to making political activity account for 50% of their activity. End Citizens United argues in its complaint that No Labels appears to primarily engage in political work “to oppose the candidacies of Joe Biden and Donald Trump.” It also argues that No Labels conflicts with a separate provision against group activities that primarily benefit a private party, in this case, No Labels.

Their complaint filed with the FEC argues that No Labels’ level of spending and advocacy against the election of Biden and Trump triggers requirements in federal campaign finance law requiring it to register as a political party.

“It seems like they have a strong argument. There’s no question that in any normal situation, what No Labels is doing makes them a political party,” said Adav Noti, executive director of the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center in Washington and a former FEC attorney.

The group Accountable filed its complaint in Colorado, where No Labels has qualified for party status, arguing that the group has not filed quarterly campaign finance reports, as required by state law. Their goal is to force No Labels to reveal who their donors are.

Colorado includes an exemption for groups that are also registered with the FEC. But the complaint contends that No Labels’ efforts to “hide behind” its national organization “would create a dangerous loophole in Colorado campaign finance law and allow national groups to funnel dark money into Colorado elections through organizations.” at the state level.”

No Labels chief strategist Ryan Clancy disputed the suggestion that the group had broken campaign finance law. He pointed to a federal case called Unity08 v. FEC, which, he said, set a precedent that sanctions his approach.

Clancy said No Labels is not required to register as a political committee “as long as we do not actively support any specific candidate.”

But Noti, one of the lawyers who argued the case, said there are key differences between the 2010 case and what No Labels is doing now, and characterized the current argument as a little “too cute.”

“I think we’re past the too cute phase, and now the activity is blatantly illegal, and they’re just trying to run up the clock before law enforcement can get into action,” Noti said.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix.