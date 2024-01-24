CNN shocks sports world with unsigned NBA scoop on Doc Rivers

Watch out for “Woj” and “Shams,” there’s a new NBA scoop machine: “CNN Sports.”

The biggest NBA move of the week came on TNT. Inside the NBA On Tuesday night, the studio team revealed that ESPN analyst Doc Rivers had agreed to become the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks. Your source of it? “CNN Sports”.

“Okay, are we ready for the latest news?” Inside the NBA, presenter Adam Lefkoe began. “We have news from CNN…” “From CNN?!” responded analyst Jamal Crawford. “From CNN Sports,” Lefkoe continued, breaking the Rivers news on the air.

Bleacher Report, TNT Sports’ digital news brand, later shared the news, also citing CNN Sports.

And shortly after the news broke on TNT, CNN.com published a story (the byline was simply “CNN Staff”) with more details as they went. It wasn’t until Wednesday morning that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarski (“Woj”) and The Athletic’s Shams Charania (“Shams”) confirmed the move.

It was a blow for CNN, which is not known for its sports scoops. And technically there is no “CNN Sports” division.

And it left the sports world in disbelief, stunned that CNN took the scoop, with #CNNScoops trending on from CNN Sports? Is Jerome Jurenovich still around?

“This report makes no sense! Why would CNN break this? Why doesn’t CNN itself share this on its own social networks? Why is no journalist cited? Why hasn’t anyone confirmed this from any other outlet, including ESPN, which Doc works for, which broke the above story? New York Times added writer Sopan Deb (before the report was confirmed)

A CNN spokesperson declined to comment on why the Doc Rivers story was published without a byline. CNN typically doesn’t delve into details about its news gathering processes.

While CNN certainly covers sports (its sports page covers more international sports, with Bleacher Report being Warner Bros. Discovery’s US-focused brand), the break was arguably the biggest scoop of the day, on a very busy with the news in New Hampshire. primary.

In fact, a CNN source says that with the network continuing coverage of the New Hampshire primary on TV and Max, the decision was made to pass its reporting to Inside the NBAand publish the short story online.

While the “CNN Sports” television show may be long gone, CNN may be returning to the sports beat in a significant way.

Even if there is no signature yet for your internal scoop machine.