Armie Hammer’s Ex Says He Tattooed Strangers and Called It ‘Cannibal Ink’

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images

Comedian and podcaster Brittany Schmitt is sharing more details about her fling with Armie Hammer, including that he was very forthright with her about his alleged cannibalism kink.

On her podcast This is the Worst, which she co-hosts with Brittany Furlan, Schmitt described her short-lived relationship with Hammer last year as a “situationship with a monster.”

“He was very open about everything,” Schmitt said of the Social Network star. “Anytime I had a question about anything about the cannibalism, all the stuff in the media, he was very willing to talk about it. I immediately was like, ‘We’re obviously going to have to talk about the cannibalism.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.