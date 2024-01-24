Minnesota Trooper Charged With Murder in Black Motorist’s Death

Minnesota State Patrol

A trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol is facing a trio of felony counts for the fatal shooting of a motorist during a routine traffic stop last July, authorities announced.

Trooper Ryan Londregan is charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree manslaughter over Ricky Cobb II’s death, Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said at a press conference on Wednesday. The 33-year-old Cobb, who is Black, was shot dead by the white trooper after being pulled over in North Minneapolis for a minor equipment violation.

“A critical component of the work of the Minnesota State Patrol is engaging with drivers during motor vehicle stops,” Moriarty said. “This is something that State Troopers do every day, and, as a result, they receive extensive training on how to do so safely and effectively. Trooper Londregan did not follow this training.”

