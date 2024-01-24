Wed. Jan 24th, 2024

    News

    Supreme Court Rejects Alabama Death Row Inmate’s Plea to Halt Gas Execution

    By

    Jan 24, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Supreme Court Rejects Alabama Death Row Inmate’s Plea to Halt Gas Execution

    Alabama Department of Corrections

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the execution of an Alabama inmate by nitrogen hypoxia, an untested method that experts have warned could cause him extreme pain and suffering.

    Should a separate appeal still pending in federal court not pan out the way advocates and his legal team hope, Kenneth Eugene Smith will be the first person in the United States to be lethally suffocated by nitrogen gas on Thursday evening.

    A terse court order noted that both Smith’s application for a stay and his petition for a writ of certiorari—a request for the high court to take up his case—had been denied. No justices publicly dissented from the order.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    6 People Found Shot to Death in Remote Desert Area of California

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Two found dead after single-engine Cessna plane crashes in Alligator Alley in Florida Everglades as officials investigate cause

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Leona Lewis looks sensational in a ruched white dress and fur coat as she steps out for the London premiere of Argylle.

    Jan 24, 2024

    You missed

    News

    6 People Found Shot to Death in Remote Desert Area of California

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Two found dead after single-engine Cessna plane crashes in Alligator Alley in Florida Everglades as officials investigate cause

    Jan 24, 2024
    News

    Leona Lewis looks sensational in a ruched white dress and fur coat as she steps out for the London premiere of Argylle.

    Jan 24, 2024
    News Politics

    ‘More than Kenough’: Hillary Clinton applauds Gerwig, Robbie after ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs

    Jan 24, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy