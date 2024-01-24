‘More than Kenough’: Hillary Clinton applauds Gerwig, Robbie after ‘Barbie’ Oscar snubs

Hillary Clinton reassured Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie that they are “more than Kenough” after the pair didn’t receive expected Oscar nominations for their roles in “Barbie.”

“While it can sting to win the box office but not take home the gold, your millions of fans love you,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to Gerwig and Robbie. “You’re both so much more than Kenough,” Clinton wrote, referencing a phrase from the summer blockbuster focused on female empowerment.

The highest-grossing film of 2023 received eight Academy Award nominations, including one for Ryan Gosling in the best supporting actor category for his role as Ken. Gerwig, while getting a nomination for best adapted screenplay, was passed over for best director. Robbie did not receive a best actress nod for her role as the titular character.

Clinton’s comments seem to reference her experience in the 2016 election, during which she won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College to former President Donald Trump.

America Ferrera received a nomination for best supporting actress. “Barbie” received two nominations for original song, in addition to nods for production design and costume design.

Gosling joined in voicing disappointment over the lack of nominations for Gerwig and Robbie in a statement after the picks were announced Tuesday.

“To say that I’m disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement,” Gosling said. “Their work should be recognized along with the other very deserving nominees.”