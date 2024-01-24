Leona Lewis looks sensational in a ruched white dress and fur coat as she steps out for the London premiere of Argylle.

Leona Lewis looked sensational in a ruched white dress and fur coat as she attended the premiere of Argylle in London.

The Bleeding Love singer, 38, who was appointed OBE in the King’s New Year Honors list, was one of the guests attending the premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on Wednesday.

Argylle is a film about a secret agent of the same name, who is on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate.

For the event, Leona wowed in a white pleated split dress, which she paired with an oversized white fur coat that she threw over her shoulders.

She paired the look with jewel-embellished silver strappy heels and carried a small white purse with a pearl handle.

Leona completed the look by wearing her curly locks in a sleek high bun and a pair of elegant gold earrings. She opted for subtle makeup for the event.

Her appearances come after it was announced she had been appointed an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s honors list for services to music and charity.

Leona rose to fame after winning The X Factor in 2006 and launched a hugely successful music career.

Their debut studio album, Spirit, became one of the best-selling albums of the 2000s and the lead single, Bleeding Love, was the best-selling single of 2007.

Leona was the first British solo artist to reach the top five with eight singles, surpassing Olivia Newton-John’s record of seven.

She has also been nominated for six BRIT Awards and three Grammy Awards and has performed on Broadway, television and the big screen.

Beyond her musical talents, Leona has supported many charitable causes and activism.

She has a particular passion for animal rights, speaking out publicly against animal testing and expressing support for animal activism, sustainability and conservation.

Leona opted for subtle makeup for the event, wearing a nude lipstick and a light smokey eye.

In December 2019, Leona and her husband, Dennis Jauch, opened a vegan cafe in Pasadena called Coffee and Plants, partnering with the National Forestry Association to plant a tree for every cup they sell.

They expanded to their second location in Studio City earlier this year and the cafe also works in partnership with Hopefield Animal Sanctuary, with profits from select items donated to the charity.

Leona has campaigned for the fight against HIV/AIDS, Save The Children’s initiative to end child hunger at Christmas, to honor the NHS and to raise awareness of children’s mental health.

She has also worked alongside The Prince’s Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, WWF and the American Red Cross, as well as performing live during the pandemic to raise funds for COVID-19 initiatives.

Other notable names to be honored on the list include England goalkeeper Mary Earps, who is awarded an MBE for her services to football, and Dame Shirley Bassey, who is made a Companion of Honor for her services to music.

Leona Lewis was awarded the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the New Year’s Honors list for services to music and charity (pictured in September).

Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke was awarded an MBE alongside her mother Jenny as co-founders of SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they set up after she survived two brain haemorrhages.

Director and producer Sir Ridley Scott receives the title of Knight Grand Cross, while English cricketer Stuart Broad awarded CBE and Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood is appointed MBE.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: ‘The New Year Honors List recognizes the exceptional achievements of people across the country and those who have demonstrated the greatest commitment to altruism and compassion.

“To all the honorees, you are the pride of this country and an inspiration to us all.”

This year’s list includes a total of 1,227 beneficiaries, 48% of whom are women, while 13.8% are from ethnic minorities.