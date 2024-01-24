Two found dead after single-engine Cessna plane crashes in Alligator Alley in Florida Everglades as officials investigate cause

The wreckage of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was discovered Wednesday north of Interstate 75 near Broward County by officials.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue confirmed that two people had died in the plane crash, but their identities are currently unknown.

Images from the scene showed debris scattered across the swamp and a plume of smoke was seen rising from the plane as part of it was on fire.

One of the victim’s bodies was covered with a yellow tarp at the location, which is located north of Miami.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

Authorities found the wreckage of the single-engine Cessna around 10:50 a.m., but the plane is believed to have taken off from North Perry Airport at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the plane disappeared from radar about 15 minutes after taking off.

But the authorities did not receive a call about it until 10:30 a.m. the next day.

It is unclear why it took so long to alert others about the plane in distress.

The wreckage of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk was discovered Wednesday north of Interstate 75 near Broward County by officials. Pictured: Archive photo of the Cessna 172 Skyhawk

“Our local fire station, about three or four miles away, responded with their airboat and other resources,” Kane said.

‘They were able to establish contact with that plane very quickly, in about 40 minutes. Unfortunately, the two occupants of that aircraft were already deceased.

‘At this point they could no longer receive help. If the plane crashed like it apparently did at 6:45, we’re talking, you know, 16 hours, 18 hours of those two groups being in the Everglades.’

The fire inside the wreckage was caused by burning fuel from the plane.

DailyMail.com has contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office for comment.