6 People Found Shot to Death in Remote Desert Area of California

On Tuesday evening, six people were discovered deceased near a minivan and SUV on an unpaved road in the high desert of San Bernardino County, California.

Around 8 p.m., deputies were dispatched to an area close to Highway 395 in El Mirage, approximately 35 miles east of Lancaster, for a wellness check. The bodies of six people were found on or near a dirt road, which remained cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape for several hours.

Authorities first reported five bodies at the scene. However, a sixth body was located later on Wednesday.

Information regarding the identities, including gender and age, was not immediately accessible. The bodies were still present at the scene well into Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles, a silver minivan, and a dark blue SUV were discovered at the location. Evidence markers were placed near the bodies and vehicles, both of which displayed apparent shattered windows.

While authorities did not confirm whether the individuals were shot, at least one of the vehicles exhibited signs of bullet holes.

