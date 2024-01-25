Prince Albert Accused of Keeping Payments to Exes Secret From Charlene

Claudia Greco/Reuters

One of Prince Albert of Monaco’s former chief lieutenants, who was fired by the prince last year, has betrayed his old boss by telling French newspapers about the prince’s finances, including lavish secret gifts to former lovers and illegitimate children.

The stunning allegations were made by Claude Palermo, Albert’s former accountant, and a member of the so-called “Gang of 4”—a group of four powerful individuals who used to controlled much of Monaco’s extraordinarily expensive property market.

This summer, Palermo was dramatically cut loose by the prince after he came under attack in an anonymous Substack, Les Dossiers du Rocher (Monagesques call Monaco “Le Rocher,” which means “The Rock”).

