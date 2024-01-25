Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    Prince Albert Accused of Keeping Payments to Exes Secret From Charlene

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , ,
    Prince Albert Accused of Keeping Payments to Exes Secret From Charlene

    Claudia Greco/Reuters

    One of Prince Albert of Monaco’s former chief lieutenants, who was fired by the prince last year, has betrayed his old boss by telling French newspapers about the prince’s finances, including lavish secret gifts to former lovers and illegitimate children.

    The stunning allegations were made by Claude Palermo, Albert’s former accountant, and a member of the so-called “Gang of 4”—a group of four powerful individuals who used to controlled much of Monaco’s extraordinarily expensive property market.

    This summer, Palermo was dramatically cut loose by the prince after he came under attack in an anonymous Substack, Les Dossiers du Rocher (Monagesques call Monaco “Le Rocher,” which means “The Rock”).

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fewer, older, poorer: France’s farming crisis in numbers

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    California Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Will Not Go to Prison, Judge Rules

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fewer, older, poorer: France’s farming crisis in numbers

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    California Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Will Not Go to Prison, Judge Rules

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica in a moment of madness as a shocking Bundesliga clash sparks a massive brawl.

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy