Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Israel Braces for Critical Tipping Point in Genocide Case

    The International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ highest legal body, is slated to rule on Friday whether it will issue interim measures against Israel on charges of genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.

    Representatives from South Africa, which brought forth the case against Israel earlier this month, are requesting that the ICJ order a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. The ICJ ruling this week is expected to touch on emergency measures against Israel, but likely will not rule on the overall question of genocide. If the case goes forward, it could take years, according to the AP.

    Genocide is the destruction of a group of people with intent to destroy a national, ethnic, racial, or religious group—in whole or in part. Genocide can also include instances where a party forces on a group conditions of life that are calculated to bring about the destruction of the group, according to the Genocide Convention.

