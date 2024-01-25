Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica in a moment of madness as a shocking Bundesliga clash sparks a massive brawl.

Union boss Nenad Bjelica received the red card for his moment of madness

The fight occurred during Bayern’s tight 1-0 victory at the Allianz Arena.

Come home, Harry! Bayern are struggling and Kane might be jealous of what Spurs are doing. everything is beginning

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Union Berlin descended into chaos on Wednesday after visiting coach Nenad Bjelica shoved Leroy Sane in the face, sparking a fight between the two benches next to the pitch.

With more than 15 minutes remaining and Bayern leading, Sane and Bjelica met on the sidelines of the Allianz Arena pitch as the Bayern winger looked to recover the ball for a throw-in before the Croatian coach removed the ball. ball away from him.

Former Manchester City winger Sane had hit the ball with his hand, causing the pair to clash.

Then, in a moment of madness, the Union Berlin coach inexplicably shoved Sane twice in the face, sparking a fight on the field between the two benches.

Eric Dier, who made his Bayern debut off the bench in the second half, tried to keep the peace as both groups of players tried to disrupt Sane and Bjelica.

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is pushed in the face by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica (left)

The Union Berlin boss lost his cool when he confronted Sane before shoving him in the face.

Your browser does not support iframes.

The resulting melee gave referee Frank Willenborg no choice but to send off the Croatian coach for violent conduct, while Sane received a yellow card for his role in the incident.

The 52-year-old continued to plead his case as he made his way to the stands and appeared to punch several Bayern fans before being calmed down.

Bayern managed to see the result and won the Bundesliga match 1-0 thanks to Raphael Guerreiro’s goal in the second half.

Thomas Tuchel’s side bounced back from last week’s home defeat to Werder Bremen to reduce the gap on the leaders to four points.

The match was postponed in December due to heavy snowfall in Munich at the time.

Sané and Bjelica clashed after the Bayern winger tried to recover the ball for a throw-in

Bjelica then pushed Bayern’s number 10 in the face twice in a moment of madness.

Referee Frank Willenborg shows the red card to the Croatian coach for violent conduct

Raphael Guerreiro’s goal in the second half was the only goal of the match in which Bayern won 1-0.

Bayern were eager to make amends for Sunday’s 1-0 defeat and the visitors had to withstand intense pressure from the start.

Union goalkeeper Frederik Ronnow managed to stop Matthijs de Ligt’s header and Dayot Upamecano’s rebound in the seventh minute before deflecting Kingsley Coman’s low shot shortly after.

Coman again came close to putting Bayern ahead in the 23rd, but his shot went wide of the post and Bayern had around 80 percent possession in the first half.

Guerreiro then broke the deadlock seconds after the restart, tapping in the rebound after Harry Kane’s shot bounced off the post and into the Portuguese’s path.

Bayern is in second position with 44 points, while Leverkusen leads the title race with 48.