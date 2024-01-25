RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

Riverside, California (RPD / News Release) — On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at approximately 1:48 a.m., Riverside Police Officers assigned to the Field Operations Division conducted an occupied vehicle check in an apartment driveway along the 3600 block of Banbury Drive, located in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside. During the contact, the suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Smith produced a firearm and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department arrived. Smith was then taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

