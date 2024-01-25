Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    News

    RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

    By

    Jan 25, 2024 , , , , , , , , ,
    RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

    Riverside, California (RPD / News Release) — On Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at approximately 1:48 a.m., Riverside Police Officers assigned to the Field Operations Division conducted an occupied vehicle check in an apartment driveway along the 3600 block of Banbury Drive, located in the La Sierra neighborhood of Riverside. During the contact, the suspect, 26-year-old Ryan Joseph Smith produced a firearm and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Officers immediately began life-saving measures until paramedics with the Riverside Fire Department arrived. Smith was then taken to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

    The post RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Fewer, older, poorer: France’s farming crisis in numbers

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    California Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Will Not Go to Prison, Judge Rules

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica in a moment of madness as a shocking Bundesliga clash sparks a massive brawl.

    Jan 25, 2024

    You missed

    News

    Fewer, older, poorer: France’s farming crisis in numbers

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    California Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Will Not Go to Prison, Judge Rules

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    RAW VIDEO: Man Fatally Shot Through Windshield After Reaching For Gun During Vehicle Check, Police Say

    Jan 25, 2024
    News

    Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane is shoved in the FACE by Union Berlin boss Nenad Bjelica in a moment of madness as a shocking Bundesliga clash sparks a massive brawl.

    Jan 25, 2024
    Generated by Feedzy