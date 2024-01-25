California Woman Who Stabbed Boyfriend 108 Times Will Not Go to Prison, Judge Rules

A judge ruled on Tuesday that a California woman, Bryn Spejcher, who fatally stabbed her boyfriend Chad O’Melia more than 100 times during what prosecutors described as a “cannabis-induced” psychosis, will not serve prison time. Instead, she was sentenced to two years of probation, as per Ventura County Superior Court records. The decision prompted tears of relief from Spejcher and her family, while the victim’s father expressed rebuke.

Spejcher, 32, was convicted last month in the 2018 stabbing of Chad O’Melia, whom she had been dating for several weeks. Testimony revealed that she stabbed O’Melia over 100 times and also inflicted wounds upon herself.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge David Worley delivered the sentence on Tuesday, leading to emotional reactions from both parties. Spejcher’s family cried tears of relief, as reported by the Ventura County Star, while the victim’s father, Sean O’Melia, criticized the decision, stating that it set a dangerous precedent.

The incident occurred nearly four years ago when Spejcher visited O’Melia’s apartment in Thousand Oaks.

“Spejcher had an adverse reaction to the marijuana and suffered from what experts call Cannabis-Induced Psychotic Disorder,” according to the DA’s office. “During that psychotic episode, Spejcher stabbed Mr. O’Melia multiple times killing him.”

Upon police response, officers found O’Melia in a pool of blood, with Spejcher holding a knife and screaming hysterically. Before being disarmed, Spejcher plunged the weapon, a long-serrated bread knife, into her own neck. Law enforcement used a Taser and multiple baton blows to subdue her.

Spejcher was convicted by a jury of involuntary manslaughter.

