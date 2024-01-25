New York City Declares War on the Public Health Scourge of… Social Media

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

New York City on Wednesday formally declared social media a threat to public health, issuing an advisory and reclassifying it as an “environmental toxin” over its impact on young New Yorkers.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the move during his annual State of the City address. Citing a need to “protect our students from harm online,” Adams decried companies like TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook for filling their platforms with addictive and dangerous features “fueling a mental health crisis.”

“We can not stand by and let Big Tech monetize our children’s privacy and jeopardize their mental health,” the mayor said.

