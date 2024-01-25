Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Abbott Escalates Border Battle Using Loophole

    Abbott Escalates Border Battle Using Loophole

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott broke with the Supreme Court on Wednesday, using a loophole in its recent ruling to use razor wire at the border wall, escalating his ongoing feud with the Biden Administration.

    On Monday, a 5-4 Supreme Court ruling granted the U.S. Border Agents the ability to remove razor wire from the top of Texas’ border wall, but said nothing preventing Abbott from instructing the Texas National Guard to continue laying it.

    On Wednesday, Abbott posted a statement on X which said that the federal government had failed to protect Texas from invasion, as is set out in Article IV Section 4 of the Constitution.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

