A strict new romance is born as Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach ‘enjoy secret dates’ during UK tour and ‘are preparing to go public’

Strictly Come Dancing finalists Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier have been enjoying secret dates together during the BBC show’s live tour.

Former Coronation Street star Ellie, 22, and EastEnders actor Bobby, 20, have become closer since embarking on the UK tour this month, sources have revealed.

A source said Sun how the couple kissed and went on secret dates during breaks between performances.

They said: ‘Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has been growing and they have spent almost all their free time together before and after performances.’

They have been eating together and flirting more and more openly. Word on tour is that they may have enjoyed a cheeky kiss and will go public with their romance any week now.

Bobby and Ellie have been pictured enjoying some time together away from their Strictly co-stars, snuggling up on a low-key date at Nandos last week and arriving at their Sheffield hotel together earlier this week.

Strictly’s two youngest stars were reportedly partying until 3am after the opening night of their UK tour, just hours before they were due to perform again.

Both Bobby and Ellie were said to be among a group of stars letting off steam at a lavish hotel party, according to The Sun, after their first live show at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.

Strict bosses reportedly spent £3,000 renting an entire floor at the Malmaison hotel in Birmingham for the celebrations when the tour began.

After a three-course dinner and drinks, the party really began as they danced to tunes played by a phone into the wee hours of the morning.

But after staying up until 3am, on Saturday they had a matinee performance at 2.30pm and then a second show at 7pm.

Ellie and her professional partner Vito Coppola were crowned Strictly champions last year, and the pair were repeatedly dogged by romance rumors throughout the series.

Bobby and Ellie have been pictured enjoying some time together away from their Strictly co-stars, snuggling up on a low-key date at Nandos last week.

Ellie beat Bobby and runner-up Layton Williams for the Strictly Glitterball trophy in December.

The former Coronation Street actress became the show’s youngest winner, beating Bobby and Layton Williams to the position.

However, the pair clarified the status of their relationship last week, with Vito insisting they are “not going anywhere” but confirming they are just good friends.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “We have a great relationship and honestly when you meet people, not just Ellie and I but her family, who I love.”

“You just find these people that you think are going to be in my life forever, in each other’s lives forever, and in the whole family and the dogs.”

“We’re not going anywhere, don’t worry, I’m going to bother you every day, every week and every year,” he added.

When asked if they meant friends, the couple confirmed that they are just good friends and gave an insight into their close bond.

Meanwhile, Bobby split from his model girlfriend Liberty Love last year and was briefly linked to fashion consultant Boadecia Evans.

There was also speculation about Bobby’s relationship with his dance partner Dianne Buswell, 14 years his senior, after he called her his ‘Juliet’.

While speaking to presenter Claudia Winkleman during one of Strictly’s live shows, Bobby revealed that he was sharing a bed with someone and had woken them up by performing a dance move.

He said: “I woke up at one point doing this… I woke up doing that and then the week before, the person I was sharing a bed with, I turned around and said, this is the industrial twist…”

However, Dianne’s romance with her former Strictly partner and YouTube star Joe Sugg, 32, is still going strong.