John Oliver Genuinely Shocked by Jon Stewart’s ‘Daily Show’ Return

Brad Barket/Getty Images for Comedy Central

If you were shocked and excited by the announcement that Jon Stewart will return to hosting The Daily Show, you’re in good company. John Oliver, Stewart’s friend and host of Last Week Tonight, found out the news during an interview with Today.

“I mean, that’s, that is a surprise,” Oliver said. “That’s a show that needs a host. He certainly is a very, very good one. So yeah, it’ll be exciting to see what he does.”

“Jordan’s back,” he continued, in a nod to Michael Jordan’s return to the Chicago Bulls after his supposed retirement.

