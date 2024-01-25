Teyana Taylor is celebrating that Dionne Warwick’s biopic has a filming date, after the actress revealed she would be playing a legendary artist.

A filming date has been set for the upcoming Dionne Warwick biopic starring Teyana Taylor as the iconic musical artist.

Warwick’s son, Damon Elliott, first shared the big news with his followers on Instagram on Tuesday.

‘It’s official… we have financing and we have a shooting date! ELLIOTT ENTERTAINMENT IS DOING GREAT THINGS IN 2024!!’ Elliott, 50, posted on Instagram, accompanied by photos of Teyana and her 83-year-old mother side by side.

Teyana, 33, then shared the post and gushed about Warwick’s impact and talent on her own account.

‘And just like that… 2020MORE Blessings! Mrs. Dionne Warwick… A woman of great stature, poise and elegance, with a fiery spirit. Realizing that she was looking at my future self. My reflection without a mirror.

‘Being able to learn and study from one of the greats like @therealdionnew has allowed me to learn a lot about myself and the woman I am today. She has taught us to be proud of who you are…. —Don’t make me change.

‘@therealdionnew Your music and your social participation have improved the culture. Your soul and your art serve as an example not only of resilience and strength, but also of faith and purpose.

‘Thank you for trusting me, @coco_gilbert and our production company @theauntiesinc to tell your iconic story! We are so excited to make you proud!

‘Shout out to @iamdamonelliott it’s IREEEEEEEEEE TIME!!!!! A lot of time has passed!!!’

Dionne expressed her approval on Instagram, sharing Teyana’s post and adding: ‘Very exciting news! Any thoughts on the rest of the cast?

Teyana first revealed that she would be playing Warwick in a biopic during an appearance on the Tamron Hall Show last year.

The One Thousand and One actress also told the talk show host of the same name that production on the project has already begun and is currently underway.

“We’re already working on it,” the dancer, who choreographed the music video for Beyoncé’s Ring the Alarm, said in a clip shared with Billboard. “We are in the process of construction right now.”

No title or release date has yet been revealed for the biopic telling the story of the hitmaker, which Warwick herself previously hinted was “in the works” two years ago.

Teyana revealed she would play Warwick in a biopic last year; Taylor photographed L in 2023 and Warwick R in 2023

“I always wanted to make sure I could connect with whoever I was playing,” Taylor said during the interview with Tamron Hall.

The model also revealed that her inspiration was Angela Basset’s portrayal of Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic: What’s Love Got To Do With It.

He also shared that for his performance, he turned to Jamie Foxx as Ray Charles in the 2004 Oscar-winning film, Ray.

“I miss when movies were like that, when you had to really know them and take advantage of them,” he said.

“We talk almost every day,” Taylor also revealed in an effort to get to know Warwick more. ‘That is my girl.’

“I’ve always been a strong believer and advocate for safety,” the reality show star Teyana & Iman added.

“She’s had a wonderful career and I think now it’s about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story,” the New York native said, explaining that she wants to do Warwick justice.

“Many of these stories are misinterpreted or dramatized to some extent,” he continued. “That’s not really where we want to go.” The full interview with Tamron Hall will appear on ABC on April 3.

In February 2021, Warwick confirmed the project to Entertainment Weekly and said that a series about his legacy was “in the works.”

“It’s going to be a series,” he revealed at the time. “We’re planning to do an episodic type of show.”

The legendary singer also praised the actress: ‘[Teyana] it is without a doubt a talented young woman with whom I have had the pleasure of interacting.

“She’s very excited about the prospect of being involved, and she’s also going to be very, very involved in directing and putting together integral parts of how we see this going.”