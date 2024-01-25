Lindsey Graham Said Trump Would Believe Theory ‘Martians’ Stole Election, Tells Georgia Grand Jury He ‘Cheated at Golf’ and ‘Hugged Fani Willis’: New Book Claims Senator threw former president under the bus in wild testimony

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized former President Donald Trump when he testified before a Georgia grand jury, a new book claims.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized former President Donald Trump when he testified before a Georgia grand jury, an upcoming book claims.

In the book Find Me The Votes, veteran journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman wrote that once the Supreme Court forced Graham to testify in the Georgia election interference investigation, he had a lot of colorful things to say.

Isikoff and Klaidman cited a source familiar with the secret testimony and wrote that “Graham testified that if you told Trump ‘that the Martians came and stole the election,’ he would probably believe you.”

Graham, a Trump ally after the senator withdrew from the 2016 election, also told the grand jury that “Trump cheated at golf,” something the former president and 2024 hopeful has denied.

The authors also wrote that the South Carolina Republican was seen by a source hugging Fulton County Democratic District Attorney Fani Willis after he gave testimony.

“After Graham finished testifying,” Isikoff and Klaidman wrote, “he ran into Fani Willis in a hallway and thanked her for the opportunity to tell his story.”

A forthcoming book by journalists Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman reveals what Sen. Lindsey Graham told a Georgia grand jury when the courts forced him to testify.

“That was very cathartic,” he allegedly told Willis. ‘I feel better.’

To the “astonishment” of the author’s source, Graham “hugged the Fulton County prosecutor who was aggressively pursuing Trump.”

Willis’ reaction, the source said, was like “whatever, dude.”

Politico first obtained a copy of the book.

The Fulton County prosecutor is currently embroiled in a controversy over whether she hired her lover to be lead prosecutor in the Trump investigation, and one of the defendants in the case claims she enriched herself through travel off of his salary. .

She denies any wrongdoing.

Find Me The Votes will be released on Tuesday.

The book focuses on Trump’s efforts in Georgia to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the classically red state.

Promotional material for the book hints that new information will be revealed about a plot to illegally seize voting machines after the 2020 vote and also Trump’s election lawyer Sidney Powell’s attempt to obtain a preemptive pardon.

Powell is among those charged in the Georgia case.

New communications between Trump and his accomplices will also be revealed.