Bodycam Video Released in Case of Ohio Paramedics Mistakenly Declaring a Woman Dead

    SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTOL) — Multiple Springfield Township Fire & EMS employees are under investigation after paramedics mistakenly declared a woman dead while responding to a possible drug overdose. The two Springfield Twp. paramedics who responded to the incident on Jan. 2 in Toledo and declared 31-year-old Arielle Diaz dead have been placed on administrative leave and their procedure is under evaluation, according to a letter addressed to residents from Springfield Twp. Administrator Michael Hampton.

