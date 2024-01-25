Colorado House GOP Leader Mike Lynch Steps Down After DUI Scandal

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Colorado’s top Republican state Rep. Mike Lynch announced he will step down amid a firestorm of criticism Wednesday, days after a report surfaced his arrest in 2022 on DUI and gun possession charges.

On the House floor, the Minority Leader said he would step down at the end of the day despite surviving a no-confidence vote on Monday. He survived again in a similar vote on Tuesday, but by Wednesday morning, he confirmed his resignation. His nascent 4th District congressional bid is also all but dead.

“I am stepping down because it’s the right thing to do,” Lynch said in his announcement. “Because I’ve become a distraction for my caucus and that is getting in the way of hard work we have to do in this building.”

