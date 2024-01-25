Michigan Gov. Whitmer focuses on education in state ahead of key mandate for Democrats

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for greater investments in education through initiatives like free community college for all high school graduates and free preschool for 4-year-olds in a State of the State address Wednesday night focused on reducing costs for residents.

The second-term Democratic governor’s speech preceded a legislative session that may require lawmakers from both sides of the aisle to work together for the first time since Democrats took full control of state government last January. The state House will be tied 54-54 until at least April, when special elections will be held for two open seats.

Whitmer’s speech highlighted an investment of more than $1 billion to build or rehabilitate housing in the state, saying they planned to “build, baby, build.” He also asked lawmakers to approve a tax credit of up to $5,000 for care expenses, including counseling, transportation and nursing or respite services.

“We will build a Michigan where, if you get knocked down, you will have the support you need to get back up. Lower costs on the most important items in your budget, improve education so your children can thrive, ensure you can ‘survive’ No matter who you are or what you’ve been through,” Whitmer said.

The governor also took the opportunity to highlight policies implemented by Democrats in 2023, their first year with full control of the agenda in more than four decades. Democrats worked to repeal a union-restricting law known as “right to work,” reform the state’s gun laws and further protect LGBTQ+ and abortion rights.

Much of the work highlighted in Whitmer’s speech aligns with key issues that national Democrats are emphasizing ahead of the November elections. Voter sentiment toward the party’s agenda in Michigan could prove vital to an upcoming presidential election that could depend on the results of the battleground state.

“I can’t solve global inflation alone. No one can do it, not even the president,” said Whitmer, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign. The governor underscored Biden’s policies several times in her speech, saying they had spurred a “manufacturing renaissance” in Michigan. .

Republican leaders criticized Whitmer before her speech for what they said has been five years without substantial improvements in education, infrastructure or economic development in the state. Rep. Matt Hall, the House minority leader, described Whitmer’s agenda as “short-term ideas designed to generate a lot of press and attention toward perhaps national political ambitions.”

Hall and Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt each pointed to a report released in December by a bipartisan commission focused on the state’s population growth that was formed last year by Whitmer. According to the report, Michigan ranks near the bottom of all states in population growth, median income and new housing starts.

Whitmer has focused on addressing these problems through economic development. On Wednesday he proposed implementing a tax credit for research and development and an innovation fund to invest in high-growth startups.

Many of the proposals, including the free community college plan and Whitmer’s call for free pre-K for 4-year-olds by the end of the year, will require funding in the next state budget.

It remains to be seen how soon, if ever, Whitmer’s initiatives will be brought before state lawmakers. Several key proposals Whitmer called for last year, including paid family and medical leave, have yet to receive approval from lawmakers and remained absent from her Wednesday speech.

The state House will remain deadlocked until special elections in April, and questions remain about each party’s appetite for bipartisanship. While the 2024 legislative session began on Jan. 10, few votes have been taken so far.

Two Democratic representatives vacated their seats late last year after winning the mayoral election, and special elections for the seats are scheduled for April 16. Democrats are expected to win both seats easily, which would allow them to push their agenda starting in late April.