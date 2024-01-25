Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    Kennesaw State Univ. Students Told to Shelter-in-Place After ‘Armed Suspects’ Reported on Campus

    KENNESAW, Georgia – Everyone on the campus of Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw were urged to seek shelter in a secure location following a report of armed individuals Wednesday. The initial alert was sent out just past 6:20 p.m. to notify students, faculty, and visitors of an “armed suspect” involved in a police incident near the campus.

    A subsequent update from the university, issued 20 minutes later, revealed that the armed individuals had entered the campus. A third alert conveyed the presence of multiple armed individuals without providing additional details.

    KSU Emergency: Kennesaw Campus: Remain secured in place. Armed suspects reported on campus. Police searching the area.

    — KSU Emergency Management (@ksuoem) January 25, 2024

    As of now, there are no reported injuries.

