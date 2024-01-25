Thu. Jan 25th, 2024

    The ‘RHOBH’ Barcelona Trip Is Already Cursed—Literally

    Jan 25, 2024 , , ,
    The ‘RHOBH’ Barcelona Trip Is Already Cursed—Literally

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Bravo

    Vive, Barcelona! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills jetted off to Spain tonight, Annemarie somehow sneaking her way onto an international trip with a cast she’s spent five minutes with. She may be bad TV, but good for her. I, too, would like to flop at my job and get rewarded with an all expenses paid trip to Barcelona.

    Fresh off their scuffle at the Homeless Not Toothless event, Sutton and Annemarie have squashed the beef, but the newbie’s beef with Crystal still looms.

    Housewives trips always have superfluous explanations, the best ever being Meghan King taking the RHOC cast to Ireland to find her family, and this trip is no exception. Sutton must deliver the ashes of her former ballet mentor, Merce Cunningham, to their proper environment or something. Thus, let’s go to Barcelona.

